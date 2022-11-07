Monday Night's Historic $1.9 Billion Powerball Drawing Delayed

The historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing has been delayed due to technical issues.

"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the California Lottery wrote on Twitter.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available," the California Lottery added.

The $1.9 billion jackpot is the biggest in history.

The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. The jackpot for tonight's winner has a cash value of $929.1 million. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million.

Despite there being no big winner Saturday, 16 tickets won million-dollar prizes after matching all five white balls. Moreover, one lucky person in Kentucky also won a $2 million prize after matching all white balls and including the Power Play option in their ticket.

