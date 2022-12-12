Patriots Postgame Live: WATCH LIVE AFTER MONDAY NIGHT'S GAME

Because the Boston Celtics are playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the Patriots Postgame Live broadcast will not air on NBC Sports Boston.

Instead, you'll be able to watch the postgame show on NECN, NECN.com, NBC10Boston.com and streaming on NBC Boston's FAST channel on Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV+.

How to watch on TV or online

If you have cable television, you can watch Patriots Postgame Live by searching for NECN in your channel listing. It will also be streamed live in the player above.

Turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points:

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, or

Open the Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 140 and select Live TV.

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the "channels" tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Boston News.

Samsung TV+ is available on certain Samsung devices.

To watch NBC10 Boston on Samsung TV+ on your Samsung mobile device, download the app in the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.

To watch on your Samsung TV, navigate to the app bar on the bottom of your screen. NBC Boston News is Channel 1035.

The NECN and NBC10 Boston apps are also available on Apple TV and Fire TV.

Download either app and you'll be able to watch the livestream of Monday night's Patriots Postgame Live.