Don't shop for clothes when you're hungry and more money-saving tips

Who doesn’t want to save money? How about 99 ways for you to do it?

AARP is out with its annual guide to help you cut down on your expenses. After all, a dollar saved is a dollar earned and every one of them counts, especially with expenses as high as they are these days.

The AARP has been putting together its list of 99 ways to save for 15 years. Here are some of this year's:

Don’t shop for clothes when you’re hungry: It’s not just grocery shopping you should avoid when starving — AARP says studies have shown that hungry shoppers are more likely to make impulse buys on non-food items as well!

Buy lunch takeout for dinner: Restaurants often offer more food for less money at lunch. Plan ahead, order early and stick it in the fridge until dinner.

When it comes to home improvements, wait for winter: Many people don’t want to start indoor projects during the winter due to the holidays and cold weather. Contractors looking for work are more likely to give you a better deal then.

Know your credit card perks: If you don’t, call and ask. They may include discounted or early access to concert tickets, extended warranties, purchase protection against damage or theft and rental car insurance.

Buy a good phone case: Forget color and style and seek maximum phone protection. Get a case with a raised edge around the front, cushioning and a snug case. It will likely save you money in the end.

The AARP consults professionals when compiling their list to get their best advice for saving on insurance, car care, travel and more.

“Every year we, we consult a couple dozen experts and find the latest tips. So we're always looking for the best way to help our readers save money,” said David Brinkley, AARP's deputy editor for publications. “We counted up the ways that you can save from those, and we say at least $15,000 if you follow all of them.”

You can see the full list here: https://www.aarp.org/benefits-discounts/members-only-access/info-2024/99-great-ways-to-save.html