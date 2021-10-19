National Zoo

Monkey Business: National Zoo Welcomes Tiny Twin Tamarins

The golden-headed lion tamarin family is doing well, the zoo says

By Sophia Barnes

national zoo golden headed lion tamarins
National Zoo

There’s double trouble at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. — and it couldn’t be more adorable.

For the first time in 16 years, the zoo is celebrating the birth of twin golden-headed lion tamarins.

The newest residents at the Small Mammal House were born to 4-year-old mother Lola earlier this month. Zookeepers arrived on Oct. 7 and found Lola caring for the two little monkeys.

They’re the first offspring for Lola and 7-year-old father Coco, the zoo said.

The babies appear to be healthy and strong. Zookeepers are giving the family space to bond, so it may be a little while before we learn their sexes.

Golden-headed lion tamarins are an endangered species native to Brazil. Full-grown adults usually weigh less than 1.5 pounds, according to the zoo.

Visitors can try to catch a glimpse at the Small Mammal House.

This article tagged under:

National Zoocuteheartwarming
