Bruins

Montgomery Gives Positive Krejci Update for Game 1 of Playoffs

By Nick Goss

Montgomery gives positive Krejci update for Game 1 of playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are expected to have their No. 2 center back in the lineup for Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday that David Krejci will be ready for the start of the first round.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Krejci suffered a lower body injury versus the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 1. He has missed the Bruins' last six games and will not play in the regular season finale Thursday night against the Canadiens in Montreal.

Projected Bruins lines, pairings for Game 1 of playoffs

U.S. & World

Health 52 mins ago

Juul Labs Agrees to Pay $462 Million Settlement to 6 States, D.C.

Russia-Ukraine War 1 hour ago

Ukraine's President Urges World Leaders to Act After Video of an Apparent POW Beheading Surfaces

Krejci will finish the regular season with 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games. 

The Bruins will host the first two games of their first-round playoff series at TD Garden, but the date, time and opponent for those matchups have not yet been determined/announced. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Bruins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us