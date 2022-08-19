Month-Long Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins Friday Night

The historic, 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line is now just hours from getting underway.

The train line will close down service at 9 p.m. Friday, which will mark the beginning of a month-long, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service Sept. 18.

That's in addition to the Green Line extension closure, which shuts down trains on that line past Government Center from Aug. 22 through Sept. 18.

Ahead of the shutdown taking hold, leaders with the MBTA and MassDOT are expected to hold a news conference with updates Friday morning at 9 a.m.

TONIGHT: The Orange Line will shut down for 30 days. Here’s what you need to know. 🧵 @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/xALjnqpAS5 — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) August 19, 2022

As Orange Line trains shutter for an entire month, the MBTA says crews will work around the clock to fix tracks, signals and make station upgrades, allowing five years of track replacement to get done that otherwise wouldn't have happened.

During the closures, the MBTA is offering alternatives to commuters, including free rides on the Commuter Rail in Boston, free passes for Bluebikes and a free shuttle route. The city is discouraging driving, because congestion is expected to be a major issue as it is.

The City of Boston has been rushing to prepare for the major shakeup to the transportation system with an "all hands on deck" effort that will temporarily reshape its streets, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. The city has already begun transforming streets, including major changes at Copley Square and Government Center, where new bus lanes and parking spaces, parking restrictions and street closures were in place.

"This has been an all-hands-on-deck, cross-departmental effort," Wu said, warning that it's going to affect many people in Boston, not just people who take the T, since street closures and more people using the roads will affect drivers, too.

Officials like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recognized that the month-long shutdown will be difficult for commuters, especially as many remain unprepared.

The City of Boston has put together a guide offering help to perplexed passengers of the MBTA, that outlines ways to get from here to there over the next four weeks. Alternatives include everything from hopping on the Commuter Rail, to riding one of the city's Bluebikes.

Despite the shutdown being so near, some MBTA riders are still uninformed about the service impacts set to begin.

“I don’t know what is closing when so I just show up to the T that day and if some part of the line is closed, I’ll just check my phone that day to see what I can do because it’s been changing so much, I stopped keeping track,” said Natasha Muromcew.

The shuttle bus drivers are training. The no parking signs are up. The City of Boston is having to prepare in record time for this unprecedented shutdown that will impact you even if you don't take the T.

While others plan to avoid public transit all together.

“The situation of the shutdown is kind of complicated for me to just commute to work,” said Sandra Lara Ramirez. “It’s just commuting with Uber now.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge detailed what the city is doing to prepare for the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line

The MBTA’s messaging about all the stops, transfers and options to get from point A to B has been a bumpy roll out. For example, signs posted at North Station Thursday had the wrong date of the start of the shutdown. They were later removed.

“It will be impossible to avoid chaos all together,” Boston City Mayor Michelle Wu acknowledged during a press conference on Thursday.