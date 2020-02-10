It’s Official: Red Sox Announce Trade of Mookie Betts and David Price

The Boston Red Sox have finalized a trade sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Monday night from JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

"I want to say thank you to Mookie and thank you to David," Bloom said. "Both of these men have made places for themselves in Red Sox history that will never be forgotten. They excelled on the field, they played with passion, grit and intensity, and they helped bring a world championship to Boston."

Betts, the 2018 MVP, and Price, a five-time All-Star who won the AL Cy Young in 2012, are going to the Dodgers along with cash considerations in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, catcher/infielder Jeter Downs, and infielder Connor Wong.

"This return met that bar," Bloom said of what Boston is getting out of the blockbuster deal.

Previously, the Red Sox had agreed to a three-team deal involving the Twins, in which the Dodgers sent Verdugo to the Red Sox and pitcher Kenta Maeda to Minnesota, who then sent pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston. That deal reportedly fell through due to Boston's medical analysis of Graterol.

After days of continued talks, the Dodgers and Twins worked out a separate deal involving Maeda and Graterol, and the Dodgers instead added Downs and Wong to the Red Sox' return.

Bloom says it was a hard trade to make and one the team knew would come with a lot of fan backlash, but ultimately the Red Sox made the decision because the organization feels this will make the team competitive for the long haul, focusing on the bigger goal.

"It was very clear to us that this move would come with a lot of fan backlash. I think that we had to prioritize what we thought was right in the big picture for the Red Sox over the fan reaction. It certainly did not catch us off guard," Bloom said. "Obviously, we know the type of player Mookie is, we know how much he matters to our fans. We knew it would hurt. And it's going to hurt for a little while. But again, the big picture was our biggest priority."

"In trading a great player, a beloved player, we recognize how incredibly difficult this is for fans who fully understand just how special Mookie is," team owner John Henry said in a statement. "While the organization in its entirety very much wanted to see Mookie in a Red Sox uniform for the length of his career, we believe in this decision as we are responsible and accountable for both the present and the future of the Red Sox. We thank Mookie for his incredible contributions, both on and off the field."

Despite reports that bench coach Ron Roenicke would be the team's next manager, Bloom said no official decision has been made on Alex Cora's replacement. The Red Sox executive would not get into if they are awaiting to announce someone until the MLB sign-stealing investigation is complete.