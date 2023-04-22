One movie theater in Alaska had a unique patron show up seeking snacks at the concession stand.

On the evening of April 19, NBC affiliate KTUU reported that Kenai Cinemas had an unexpected guest show up at the theater. Ricky Black, the general manager at Kenai Cinemas, told the affiliate that a young moose came into the theater around 9 p.m. and was there for about five minutes.

In a surveillance video shared by the affiliate, the moose appeared to sniff around the concession stand before walking over to a counter where the animal helped itself to an abandoned tray of popcorn. After its first snack, the moose turned to a garbage can for more treats, even getting its mouth and nose stuck inside of a Happy Meal box from McDonald’s.

“Our popcorn had him enticed,” Black said. “He was pretty focused on that. I guess he was tired of eating bark for the winter.”

Black said the moose was able to enter the theater because a door was left open to allow cold air into the building. He explained, “We prop the door open quite often during this time of the year because it’s just so nice outside, and you want to let some of that fresh air in.”

After the moose finished enjoying its food, Black and another Kenai Cinemas employee were able to direct the animal to the theater’s exit.

Even if the young moose was harmless, Black, who is from Arkansas, said it would have been a different situation if an adult moose had entered the premise. Black told the affiliate, "I would not have the same reaction to a bull moose in rut season, or a mama moose."

Black said he and his niece Jasmynne — who also works at the theater — are new to Alaska, so the incident was exciting for the duo.

“We both think this is just so awesome because we’re both just kind of fascinated with moose in general," he explained. "Like, we’re still in that new-to-Alaska phase.”

