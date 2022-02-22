Moose Roaming Massachusetts City Tranquilized, Relocated

A moose on the loose in a Massachusetts city was tranquilized Tuesday and moved to a more appropriate setting, state wildlife officials said.

The moose spotted roaming around Marlborough was tranquilized by the Massachusetts Environmental Police at about 10 a.m. and taken to a wildlife management area in northern Worcester County, Martin Feehan, a deer-moose biologist for the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, told The MetroWest Daily News.

It took two tranquilizer darts to get the roughly 6-year-old female to sleep, he said.

“Everything went very smoothly,” said Feehan. “We deal with about four or five of these a year. She’s a pretty healthy moose.”

Earlier today, Officers responded to the report of a moose in Marlboro. Given the heavily populated area, it was determined the safest course of action was to relocate the moose. With the assistance of MassWildlife, the moose was successfully relocated without issue. pic.twitter.com/t6WUIp6gGZ — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) February 22, 2022

Lindsay Alers took some video of the moose in her backyard.

“I had seen on Facebook the day before that someone saw a moose at Ghiloni Park, so I had moose on my mind; otherwise, I would have thought I lost my mind when I pulled up to my house and saw it,” Alers said.