More Boston-Area Restaurants Are Giving Up on Takeout, Delivery

Earlier in the week, it was reported that a few local restaurants were shutting down their takeout/delivery options (and effectively shutting down their restaurants for now) after giving it a try. Now we are hearing that more and more dining spots were giving up on those options as well, including a couple of big names in Boston.



According to various sources (and confirmed mainly by the restaurant's websites and social media pages), at least several more Boston-area spots have decided to stop doing takeout and/or delivery as we now head toward the second weekend of the state shutdown of all indoor dining areas and bars. Some of the places that have given up on takeout/delivery include Estragon Tapas in Boston's South End, Bar Boulud in the Back Bay, Caffe Nero in Arlington, Elmendorf Baking Supplies & Cafe in Cambridge, Precinct 10 in Weymouth, and Super Fusion Cuisine II in Watertown. If we hear of others going this route over the next few days, we will post updates here.



As mentioned in an earlier article, the local and regional restaurant situation remain so fluid that it is difficult to know from one minute to the next which dining spots are still open and which are no longer so; a Twitter list including hundreds of restaurants has been updated to show the latest status of various places, with the link being accessed below:



Twitter List of Boston-Area Restaurants



If you are a restaurant owner or worker and would like your place to be included in the list above, please let us know via one of the following Twitter pages:

@hiddenboston or @MarcHurBoston





