More COVID-19 Vaccine Sites Open, Expand Hours Across Conn. Today

Three new COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening across the state today.

This comes as more people are eligible to get the vaccine. Right now, people ages 75 and older are eligible as part of the state’s Phase 1b plan.

That will be expanded to other groups in the coming weeks and months.

As of last week, the state had administered more than a quarter-million doses and ranked fourth nationally for distribution.

East Hartford

Community Health Center opened a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on an old runway at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford on Monday.

Starting today, the state's largest vaccine clinic will now be open seven days a week.

It was open Monday through Friday this past week, but will now open on weekends, too.

New Haven

Today mark sthe first day that people eligible for the COVID vaccine can receive them at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse High School.

At least 22 vaccination centers will be set up inside the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

The city is partnering with Yale New Haven Health to help with vaccine distribution. A second vaccine site is located at the Lanman Center on Ashman Street. The goal of the new sites is both accessibility and equity for all communities who need to get vaccinated.

Health and city leaders are formulating plans to offer mobile sites in the near future at different housing authority sites.

New Haven's Health Department said the Medical Reserve Corps will help with vaccine distribution and different nursing students from Quinnipiac University and other area universities will help with administering shots.

The Floyd Little Athletic Center will open on Monday and is open seven days a week. Appointments are required.

Waterbury

From tents to trailers to traffic cones, parts of Post University in Waterbury have been transformed into a mass vaccination site.

Starting today, school staff is helping with logistics as nurses from Waterbury Health administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, they hope to vaccinate 500 people a day and work up to eventually giving out up to 2,000 doses a day depending on vaccine availability.

The university said this will be the first drive-thru site in New Haven County.

The site at Post University will be open six days a week and will run for months.

Those looking to head there need to register and that can be done directly with Waterbury Health online or by phone at 203-575-5250, Ext. 4.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment, click here.