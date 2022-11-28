More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office

More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company.

In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor of 2 Center Plaza have "voluntarily resigned." That's on top of 55 local employees that Twitter said it was laying off earlier this month.

In mid-November, Musk issued an ultimatum to Twitter staffers to commit to "hardcore" work and long hours or leave the company. It is unclear how many workers companywide decided to leave after that memo. Several news outlets estimated the number to be in the hundreds.

The latest notice, obtained by the Business Journal on Monday, says that the affected employees were notified via email on Nov. 18 and that their employment is set to end Jan. 20 next year. The majority of the workers Twitter said have voluntarily opted out are software engineers, plus a group program manager, a learning consultant and a research analyst.

Twitter did not immediately say how many people are still working at its Boston office, which is 44,000 square feet.

