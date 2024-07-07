Boston restaurant talk

More grilled cheese! But fewer fajitas. Here's a look at the biggest food news in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 1 and July 7.

Greco Opens in Burlington
A new location of a local group of Greek restaurants has debuted.
Full Story

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Opens in Peabody July 10
The first Boston-area chain of chicken spots founded by an NBA hall of famer is on the verge of opening.
Full Story

Oga's Japanese Cuisine in Natick Has Closed
A Japanese restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston has shut down.
Full Story

Fajitas and 'Ritas in Downtown Boston Is Closing
A longtime Tex-Mex restaurant in the heart of Boston is calling it a day.
Full Story

Melty to Open in Dedham
A small group of grilled cheese places with roots out west will be expanding to the Greater Boston area.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

