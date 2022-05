WS Development is proposing to add significantly more lab-and-office space and to cut down on residential, retail and hotel uses in some of the last remaining undeveloped sites in its massive Seaport District project.

The Chestnut Hill-based firm also wants to create more green space on Seaport Common, rather than build a three-story retail building that it had planned near District Hall, according to a new filing with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

