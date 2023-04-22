Additional Lanes of I-95 South Reopen After Fiery Tanker Crash on Gold Star Bridge in CT

Additional lanes of Interstate 95 south have reopened after a fiery tanker crash on the Gold Star Bridge on Friday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said DOT crews and contractors worked through the night to remove damaged fencing and railing and replace those materials.

Additional lanes reopened on the Gold Star Bridge late Saturday morning. The on-ramp from Bridge Street in Groton has also reopened as one lane.

According to DOT, the acceleration lane, shoulder and pedestrian crossing will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Parts of the highway closed on Friday after a crash and fuel tanker rollover sparked a massive fire.

State police said there were multiple injuries reported in the incident. Gov. Ned Lamont later said the truck driver died in the crash. He has been identified as 42-year-old Wallace Fauquet III, of Stonington.

On Saturday, McCarthy Heating Oil Service said Fauquet worked for their company and released a statement saying:

"There are no words to express our sorrow for the loss of a wonderful friend and loyal employee. 'Wally' will be greatly missed. His energy and enthusiasm was infectious. Our love and prayers go out to his lovely wife, Elaine and 4 children. May he rest in peace."

Lamont said a tire blew out on a passenger vehicle which caused it to come into contact with the fuel tanker. The tanker rolled over and burst into flames, spilling about 2,200 gallons of fuel, he added.

The burning fuel spilled down through the bridge and into the Thames River below, according to Lamont.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the truck was carrying home heating oil. The agency has set up containment booms in the river to keep the fuel from spreading.

The northbound side of the highway was closed after the rollover, but reopened midday Friday. The left two lanes of I-95 South reopened on the bridge just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Additional lanes reopened late Saturday morning.

The incident is actively being investigated by state troopers. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact Troop E by calling 860-848-6500.