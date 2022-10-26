More People Are Driving to Salem This Year, New Waze Data Shows

Officials in the Witch City of Salem, Massachusetts, have been urging people not to drive to their city for several weeks now, asking them to take the train instead if they are planning to head in experience Haunted Happenings this Halloween.

And the numbers back up those claims. Waze released traffic data this week showing that there has been a 16.5% increase in traffic driving to Salem from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23 this year compared to 2021.

Destination Salem had released data earlier this month showing that over half a million people had traveled to the city during the first half of October, a 15% increase over 2021.

That has led city officials to ask people to plan their trips to Salem ahead of time, instead of visiting on a whim.

At a press conference last week, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll urged people to avoid driving in to the city, asking them to instead take the Commuter Rail or Salem Ferry.

"What we know about October from our past experience is the crescendo builds as we get closer to Halloween and the end of the month," she said. "And typically the last two weekends of October, we see record crowds. And this year, we've seen record crowds earlier."

Anyone visiting Salem by car could face some major traffic and parking issues," Driscoll said.

The MBTA's Commuter Rail has added trips to help people travel to Salem during the final two weekends of October.

There will be seven inbound trains and six outbound trains for additional service between North Station and Salem, and between Salem, Beverly and Newburyport through Halloween to accommodate riders visiting Salem.

In addition to the existing all-day service, there will be seven more inbound trains from Salem to North Station, with at least two trains an hour after 6 p.m. There will also be four additional outbound trains from North Station to Salem, and two more outbound trains from Salem, one to Beverly and one to Newburyport.

The Salem Ferry is also running larger boats from Long Wharf in Boston.