More showers early this week, 80s with building humidity headed our way

We managed to salvage part of the weekend with a fairly decent day Sunday. In the days ahead, the challenge will be to maintain the low 70s and keep the sun around.

An upper level low pressure system will maintain the instability for the next couple of days, allowing for a pop-up shower each afternoon. A little extra energy on Tuesday could mean a better chance of getting wet in the afternoon, with a longer duration shower as well.

We’ll also see a cooling sea breeze each day, keeping us locked in the upper 60s right at the water’s edge. By midweek, the chance for showers wanes as the atmosphere undergoes a transition to summer (ironically, on the first day of the new season).

We’ll soar well into the 80s late week, with humidity building. As another weak system approaches over the weekend, afternoon thunderstorms could pop up on the horizon. We’ll watch for the threat, but at this point it seems like the storms will be the normal garden variety we find in summer.

Tropics are becoming more active. Two storms over the far eastern Atlantic are showing signs of development. The are several days away from land, so there’s plenty of time to sort out their track and intensity.

Enjoy the week!