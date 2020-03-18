More Snow Expected Thursday Morning

on Sunshine bathes New England Wednesday as dry air returns for a brief stand. The dry air is also cool by nature, meaning morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s won’t exceed either side of 50 degrees by afternoon, with a light wind allowing for a sea breeze to develop during the afternoon.

With ocean water temperatures only in the lower 40s, a sea breeze has a noticeable impact this time of the year, so highs near 50 at the coast will probably be short-lived before turning around and cooling down considerably later in the day.

Gradually increasing and lowering clouds Wednesday evening through night with temperatures either side of the freezing mark will eventually yield some showers of snow and rain by predawn Thursday morning, filling in as a steady combination of wet and white as the morning wears on. Road temperatures in most spots will be warm enough to preclude significant impact, though temperatures in the hilly terrain of central and western Massachusetts into southern/central Vermont and western New Hampshire may cool enough for some film on the roads and a solid one to two inches of snow – with as much as three in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains – on the grass.

Inside of Route 495, eastern Massachusetts will find some snow mixing in, but little more than a coating to perhaps an inch on the grass is expected. By Thursday afternoon, most areas will have changed to just a raw, chilly rain with patchy drizzle lingering all the way into the evening and likely through the overnight for some.

This makes Friday’s start a murky one, with another round of passing showers possible as warmer air nudges into New England, eventually bringing a strengthening southwest wind, emerging sun and temperatures bumping around or over 70 degrees in some of southern New England, with 60s north.

The exceptional late spring warmth won’t last long, though, with a storm center moving across southern Canada dragging a cold front from west to east across New England on Friday evening, sparking scattered showers and even some thunderstorms in the warm air, but heralding in a cool, brisk spring air for both weekend days.

Sunshine will be abundant in the crisp air Saturday and Sunday, but the next round of moisture arrives Monday with another chance of snow and rain showers, eventually giving way to gradually moderating temperatures for the middle and end of next week in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.