coronavirus

More Than 100 Tested for Coronavirus in the US; Just 5 Cases Confirmed So Far, CDC Says

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As the coronavirus outbreak rages on in China, at least 110 people in the United States are undergoing testing for the new respiratory illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.

Five people in the U.S. have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus: one in Washington, one in Illinois, one in Arizona and two in California, NBC News reported.

All of those patients had traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Cases in China have now surpassed 2,700, and at least 80 deaths have been reported. People most severely affected have generally been older adults with underlying health conditions.

Read more at NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us