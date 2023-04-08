Moroccan Carrots with Harissa and Feta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

12 Whole carrots, peeled

1 TBS harissa, more or less depending on how spicy you like it

1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil

6 Large cloves of garlic, pressed

2 TBS white modena vinegar

1 Lemon, segmented with juice

1/2 Cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 Cup mint, chopped

1/4 Cup feta

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

1. In a pot of boiling salted water, blanch carrots for 5-7 minutes until just tender to ensure there is still a little crunch in the center. Drain and cool.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together harissa, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and vinegar.

3. Plate carrots on a rimmed serving dish and dress with harissa mixture, followed by segmented lemon and juice.

4. Top with cilantro, mint, feta and a pinch of salt and pepper just before serving.

Anna’s Tip: For an even bigger flavor, make a day in advance through step 3 and let the carrots marinate in the fridge.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna Rossi lets you in on her recipes for the perfect spring rack of lamb, along with delectable Moroccan carrots and grilled potatoes.