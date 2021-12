The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did little to slow the boom in commercial and residential development across Greater Boston.

From expansive development proposals in South Boston, Allston and Fenway, a $13 million Seaport penthouse and tours through under-construction towers changing the city's skyline, here are the most-read real estate stories of 2021.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal