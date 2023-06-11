Mostly dry and warm Sunday in New England

A beautiful day of weather is on tap for the region after quite the unsettled stretch.

Most of us will be dry from start to finish, as our chance of precipitation remains low; there’s about a 20% risk of a brief isolated shower inland this afternoon.

Otherwise, we’ll enjoy a blend of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures, in the 80s inland and 70s at the coast with an onshore wind.

Tomorrow will be warm too, but there won’t be as much sun. Our next disturbance will be on the approach, so clouds will increase with showers slated to move in during the late afternoon and evening.

Steadier rain will slide through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some upper level energy will still be over us Tuesday afternoon, meaning a renewed shower risk during the day.

Another area of low pressure will arrive Wednesday with scattered showers and downpours likely. We should manage to sneak in a dry day on Thursday with most of the energy to our north, though we’ll end the week with another round of showers Friday.

Right now next weekend is looking good with a lower risk of wet weather and highs in the 70s as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.