Mother arrested on charges connected to child's death in Cromwell, Conn.: police

Cromwell police have arrested a mother who faces charges in connection to her child's death, which happened this September.

Earlier this month, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the child that died following a crash and search along Route 9 was actually killed.

State police responded to the report of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell near Exit 25 around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 11. When they arrived, they found one of the vehicles involved was unoccupied, according to state police.

Witnesses told troopers a woman got out of the vehicle with a young child and went down an embankment next to Route 9 North.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the child, identified as 2-year-old Deroyal Miller, was killed and died by drowning.

After two hours of searching, first responders spotted a woman walking along Route 9 North who matched the witness description of the driver of the unoccupied vehicle. A short time later, first responders found an unresponsive child in a rocky area of the Connecticut River, according to state police.

The child was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Cromwell police said they arrested the child's mother, Devoni Miller, of Cromwell, on Thursday. She faces charges including risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility and reckless driving.

No murder charges have been filed against Miller, but she was taken into custody by state police on an active arrest warrant after posting bail. It's unclear what other charges she may be facing.

The investigation remains ongoing.