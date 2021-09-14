Mother, Daughter From Conn. Charged in Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot

A mother and daughter from Canterbury have been arrested in connection with the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

Carla Krzywicki, 19, and Jean Lavin, 56, both from Canterbury, were arrested Tuesday on a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Dozens of officers were injured in the riot and five people eventually died. Lawmakers were sent to hide from the crowd during the siege.

The complaint documenting the arrest says the FBI received a tip that included photographs from Krzywicki’s Facebook account of her and Lavin posing outside the U.S Capitol as well as inside the Capitol.

The complaint said one photo appears to have been taken in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the Capitol.

It also says the FBI found video that shows them climbing a bike rack placed against the Capitol terraces, allowing access to the building.

Lavin, according to the complaint, was carrying a sign that said “Trump Won” on one side and “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!” on the other.

The rally that day turned violent as supporters of then-President Dondal Trump forced their way into the building, disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

They have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI interviewed Lavin at her home and she said she and Krzywicki took a bus from Norwich to Washington, DC on Jan. 6, the bus got lost and they arrived after Trump’s speech and she and her daughter followed the crowd toward the Capitol, went in and the door and window glass were already damaged, the complaint says.

Krzywicki told investigators that the trip was organized by a local Facebook group and she and her mother were in the Capitol for around half an hour, left and returned for around 20 minutes. After her mother fell, that was when they both decided to leave the area, the complaint says.

She also told authorities she posted a photo on Facebook, but later deleted it because it seemed like a bad idea to leave it up.

They are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford today.

More than 600 people are facing federal charges in the riot that injured dozens of officers and sent lawmakers into hiding. Five people eventually died, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into a lobby off the House chamber. Several police officers later took their own lives.

Hundreds of people were charged with misdemeanors for entering the Capitol illegally, but hundreds of others are facing more serious felony charges including assault, obstruction of an official proceeding or conspiracy.