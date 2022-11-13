Mother Demands Justice in Acton Hit and Run

A woman is demanding justice for her son after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk in Acton, Massachusetts.

“I work hard. I’m a single mom. I raise my kids by myself & I need the answer. I need justice for my son.” said Crisoly Tejeda.

Tejeda's 13-year-old son Cesar Soto Jr. was struck on Great Rd. near Harris St. on November 2. Soto has been in a coma ever since.

“It’s been 12 days now since my son had that accident and I have no information about it. I don’t even have a report. When I ask the police they don’t have any report for that day. I just need to know what’s going on.” added Tejeda.

Acton Police say they have seized the car that is allegedly involved in the hit and run crash but charges are yet to be filed.

The family held a vigil and they believe Cesar will make it back as they fight to find out who hit their loved one.

“It was a nightmare that I wish would end soon hopefully with my brother coming home to us. I don’t know when but hopefully he’ll come back to us.” said Cesar's brother, Samuel.