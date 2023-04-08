Mother Had to Drop Her Children from Second Floor During Building Fire in Brockton

A mother had to drop her children from the second floor of a three-story building as firefighters knocked down a massive fire in Brockton, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Brockton Fire Department Chief Brian Nardelli said that it started around 10 p.m. on the area of Montello Street.

Seven people were trapped inside the building when it went up in flames and some had to jump out of the second floor window before firefighters even got here.

NBC10 Boston spoke to residents last night as they were standing outside. One mother describes the scary moment when she had to break her bedroom window and drop her three kids to their father and police who were waiting down below.

She was especially worried about her 3-year-old son who has severe asthma:

“Basically I had no other choice because we couldn’t get out the first door or the back or the door either way because as soon as we opened it the black smoke was coming. It was too late we just couldn’t do it and if I tried to pass through it with my 3 year old he wouldn’t have made it. There’s no way my son would have made it.” said Myriam Legrand.

“This situation it’s just unbelievable. Everything you work for. Documents. All that.” said David Ayegba, one of the residents, who was driving home with his wife when they found out about the fire.

“I just can’t believe what I’m seeing right now” he added.

A total of fourteen people lived in the building. There were no reported injuries. Damages are estimated to be around at least $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the fire chief believes it started on one of the lower floors.