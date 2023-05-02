Mother Stung by Bees More Than 75 times During Family Photo While Protecting Her Children

A mother was stung by bees over 75 times while trying to protect her two children after a swarm disrupted their family photo shoot in Arizona, fire officials said.

The mother, who was not identified, was taking outdoor pictures with her children when they were attacked, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said in a Facebook post Sunday. The mother immediately put her two children inside their SUV, resulting in her taking the brunt of the attack.

"The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung," the agency said.

