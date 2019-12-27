Mother in Boston Double Murder-Suicide Was Biotech Exec

A mother who killed her two young children and then herself in Boston on Christmas Day was an Ivy League graduate who worked as an executive at a Cambridge biotech company.

NBC News reports that Erin Pascal worked for Sanofi Genzyme, a prominent biotechnology company, as its director of social responsibility and community relations. The company said she had worked there since 2004.

"There’s not much we can say; we’re very limited about what we can say about the situation," Sanofi Genzyme spokeswoman Ashleigh Koss told NBC News on Friday. "Our hearts are with her family."

The Providence Journal reports that Pascal had also worked for two years at the paper as a reporting intern after graduating from Brown University in 2001.

Former co-worker David McCarthy said Pascal "was a wonderful, wonderful young lady. She really stood out as among the best."

One former colleague recalled her as a "serious and intense'' reporter. Another said she seemed to enjoy her current company, Sanofi Genzyme in Boston, where she had moved up rapidly through the ranks.

Authorities say Pascal, 40, and her 4-year-old daughter 15-month old son fell from the top of a parking garage near the MBTA Ruggles Station.

