Mother's Day Activity Ideas: What to Do to Celebrate in Boston

It’s always nice to celebrate the mothers in your life, but especially this year with challenges brought about by the pandemic, make sure to let them know you appreciate them this Mother’s Day.

Here are five ideas of how to have a special Mother’s Day this year in Boston.

Have a Picnic in Boston Common

Pack a basket with all of your mother’s favorite foods and enjoy a picturesque picnic on Boston Common. Take a nice stroll around the park and enjoy a sweet treat while taking in the beauty of the city.

Bike (or walk) along the Charles River

If you are looking for a more vigorous activity, try biking along the Charles River Bike Path. The 22-mile bike path along the river offers breathtaking views of the city. Or simply take a walk along the river and enjoy the views.

Brunch on Newbury Street

If you are looking to have a delicious meal you must brunch on Newbury Street. Try out some well-known spots such as Stephanie’s on Newbury, Sonsie and Buttermilk & Bourbon. All three of these spots have outdoor dining and follow COVID-19 protocols. After indulging in a great meal, enjoy window shopping on iconic Newbury Street.

Go whale watching

May is one of the best months for whale watching, so take your mom out and see some wildlife! In addition to seeing whales look out for dolphins, seabirds and other marine life. Several Boston-based companies offer whale watching tours.

6. View inspiring art

If you are in the mood to check out some art, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum are both open and following COVID-19 restrictions.