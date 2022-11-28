Massachusetts

Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Lakeville Crash

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Route 44, and delays should be expected

By Marc Fortier

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

Lakeville police and fire were called to Route 44 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. When they arrived, they found the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The female driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

No names were released by police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Route 44 in the area of the crash remained partially closed as of 3 p.m., police said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible, and delays should be expected.

The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 7 hours ago

Monday Marks 80 Years Since Boston's Cocoanut Grove Fire

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Will Radioactive Water From Pilgrim Plant Be Released Into Cape Cod Bay? Update Expected Monday

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us