Police investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike in Conn.

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a dirt bike rider in Hartford Wednesday night.

Fire crews said they responded to Windsor Street in the area of Loomis Street for a reported motor vehicle accident at about 8:30 p.m.

Officers said a dirt bike and car collided. The dirt bike rider, who is from East Hartford, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police said a couple of dirt bikes were traveling south when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with one of them. It's unclear who caused the crash at this time.

The police department is actively investigating. Officers with the accident reconstruction team and checking surveillance cameras in the area for evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.