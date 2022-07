A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said.

The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The 21-year-old from Tewksbury was later pronounced dead, police said.

The car, which was black, drove off, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.