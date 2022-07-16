Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Striking Guardrail Along NH Highway

A 24-year-old Massachusetts man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding went off a New Hampshire highway and struck a guardrail late Friday night.

New Hampshire State Police said they received a call around 11:16 p.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Route 101 east in Exeter, just before Exit 9.

Their investigation showed that a Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle driven by Shawn Fleming, 24, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was driving east on Route 101 when it departed the left side of the roadway, entered the median and struck a guardrail.

Fleming was thrown from his motorcycle, and the vehicle came to rest on the highway, police said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several passing motorists stopped at the scene to assist Fleming until emergency personnel arrived.

A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene and then canceled. Fleming was ultimately taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Police said he suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Route 101 east was closed for about 2-1/2 hours as a result of the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.