Mount Holyoke Names First Black Female President

By Grant Welker

Mount Holyoke College has named the first Black female president in the Western Massachusetts liberal arts school’s 186-year history.

Danielle Ren Holley will become Mount Holyoke’s 20th president on July 1, the school announced Tuesday. Beverly Daniel Tatum has been Mount Holyoke’s interim president since last July when Sonya Stephens departed to become the president of the American University of Paris.

