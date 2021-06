This article first appeared in SBJMarketing, a newsletter of SportsBusiness Journal.

Last year, Subway’s first as an NFL corporate sponsor, the quick-service restaurant chain amplified its pricey league rights deal with TV ads from Bill Belichick, the NFL’s most successful active coach. For the upcoming season, Subway — with 22,000 domestic locations — is further gilding its lily by adding Tom Brady, the league’s most successful active player.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal