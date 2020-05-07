Massachusetts

Movement to Give: MA COVID-19 Relief Fund Drive

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN are launching a 2-day donation drive to benefit those affected by the coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston
Our world has been attacked by a virus still taking the lives of our family and friends. Our livelihoods have been on lockdown and our community has suffered immeasurable losses.

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN, along with our partner, Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker, are launching a 2-day donation drive to benefit the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The “Movement to Give” fundraiser will be held on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 across all four stations and their online platforms.

One hundred percent of your donations will aid our frontline health care and essential heroes, our homeless shelters, local food banks, and our most vulnerable communities.

The Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund has already raised $25 million in just over a month through nearly 13,000 online donations.

Launched on April 6 by Lauren Baker and the One8 Foundation, along with the support of donors like Eastern Bank, the Foundation for Business Equity and The Boston Foundation, the fund works in concert with regional community foundations and nonprofit leaders who partner with local leaders to understand the response and relief landscape, strategically filling in where gaps are pronounced.

