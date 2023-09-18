northborough

Much of Northborough without power after car crash

Traffic lights and the police department's business line are also not working

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Northborough Police

Over half the town of Northborough, Massachusetts, temporarily lost power on Monday morning after a crash on Church Street.

Northborough police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 8:30 a.m. that power was out "in a good portion of town" due to a motor vehicle accident on Church Street. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management agency's power outage map, about 5,000 customers, or 53% of the town, lost power initially. But that number was down to about 2,500, or 37% of town, as of 8:40 p.m.

Church Street between upper and lower Pleasant Street is temporarily closed, police said. All intersection lights are also out as a result of the power outage.

The Northborough Police Department's business phone line is currently down, but residents can still call 911 in the case of an emergency.

Northborough, a town of about 15,000 residents, is located just east of Worcester.

