Truck Driver Killed in Major Crash That Closed I-84 West For Hours

One person was killed in a major crash that closed Interstate 84 West on the Hartford and West Hartford line Monday morning.

Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m.

CT DOT

According to state police, two tractor-trailers, a CT Transit bus, a postal truck and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple entrapments were reported.

Michael Casey

Multiple people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance.

A driver of one of the tractor-trailers, identified as 58-year-old Gary Carter, of Enfield, was killed in the crash, according to police.

State police said Carter was driving his tractor-trailer when he failed to stop for backed up traffic and slammed into the CT Transit bus, which then caused a chain reaction crash with the other vehicles.

Some people in the other vehicles received minor injuries, police said.

The highway reopened just after 2 p.m., according to state police.