Multi-Vehicle Crash With Injuries Causes Delays on I-93

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. in Randolph

By Marc Fortier

A multiple vehicle crash with injuries was causing delays on Interstate 93 south of Boston on Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on I-93 south at Exit 5A in Randolph.

The two right lanes were closed, and "significant delays" were expected, state police said. By 9:17 a.m., all lanes were reopened and the crash had cleared.

No further details were immediately available.

