Multi-Vehicle Crash With Injuries Causes Delays on I-93

A multiple vehicle crash with injuries was causing delays on Interstate 93 south of Boston on Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on I-93 south at Exit 5A in Randolph.

The two right lanes were closed, and "significant delays" were expected, state police said. By 9:17 a.m., all lanes were reopened and the crash had cleared.

Troopers are currently working a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 93 South at Exit 5A in Randolph. Two right lanes are closed. Expect significant delays. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 3, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.