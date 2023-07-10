Kent

Multiple homes in Kent, CT evacuated due to flooding

Multiple homes in Kent have been evacuated due to flooding from the ongoing rain on Monday.

According to state police, the homes are on Preston Mountain Road. Power has been shut off for the entire road.

Authorities could not give an exact number on how many homes were evacuated.

As much as 4 inches of rain has fallen Monday morning as a thunderstorm moved through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Another 1 to 2 inches is possible before the heaviest rain comes to an end.

