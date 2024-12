3 killed, 6 injured in school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin: Police

Editor's Note: Madison police are expected to provide another update on the Abundant Life Christian School shooting around 2:30 p.m. CT. It will play in the video above once it begins.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured just after 11 a.m. Monday in a shooting at a private Christian school in Wisconsin, police said.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the state capital, police said.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," Madison police said in a statement. "More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

In an update Monday, Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes initially said seven people were initially transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening, police said.

Police also said five people were killed, but later revised that number to three.

Among those killed was a juvenile, Barnes said, who police "believe was responsible for this." According to Barnes, the juvenile, who was a student at the school, was found deceased "in the building."

Barnes did not provide further information on others who were killed or injured.

"Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever," Barnes said. "This type of trauma doesn't go away."

Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes gave an update after at least three people were killed during a school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

Photo and video from the scene showed a heavy police response, with multiple fire trucks and police cars surrounding the school, with some roads in the area closed. According to WMTV15, a public safety alert was sent out to nearby phones around 11:20 a.m.

In a message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he was monitoring the situation and "praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

The school, at 4901 E. Buckeye Road, has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.

This story has been updated to reflect the Madison Police Department's latest information on the number of victims.