Boston Manhole Explosions Injure 1, Shatter Window of Nearby Building

Police and fire officials are responding to reports of multiple manhole explosions in Boston's Financial District on Thursday morning.
At least two manhole fires were reported in the area of Summer and High streets, Boston police said. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of one manhole.
Boston EMS said at least one person was injured, and they were taken by ambulance to Tufts Medical Center.
Boston fire said they responded to 10 High St. for two manhole fires that shattered the window of the office building. They said both 175 Federal St. and 10 High St. have been evacuated. They also said they are checking the surrounding buildings for any smoke and using meters to check for elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
Traffic in the area is expected to be affected and motorists and pedestrians are being urged to avoid the area. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Interstate 93 southbound exit 16B ramp and the ramp to South Station are closed due to the manhole fires.
No further information was immediately available.
Just two weeks ago, firefighters responded to a series of manhole fires on Boylston Street. Flames could be seen shooting out of the street, according to photos and video shot by bystanders.
No injuries were reported, but one manhole reportedly flew up in the air and then cracked in half when it landed.