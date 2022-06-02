Boston Manhole Explosions Injure 1, Shatter Window of Nearby Building

Police and fire officials are responding to reports of multiple manhole explosions in Boston's Financial District on Thursday morning.

At least two manhole fires were reported in the area of Summer and High streets, Boston police said. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of one manhole.

This closer shot shows the “fire bursts” coming out of at least one manhole cover in Boston’s Financial District. @BOSTON_EMS says “one patient has been treated and transported by advanced life support ambulance to an area hospital.” @NBC10Boston @NECN



(Video: Michael Nieset) pic.twitter.com/bjKQeB42Cg — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 2, 2022

Boston EMS said at least one person was injured, and they were taken by ambulance to Tufts Medical Center.

We currently have units on scene at High Street for manhole explosions. At this time, 1 patient has been transported to Tufts via an advanced life support @BOSTON_EMS ambulance. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) June 2, 2022

Boston fire said they responded to 10 High St. for two manhole fires that shattered the window of the office building. They said both 175 Federal St. and 10 High St. have been evacuated. They also said they are checking the surrounding buildings for any smoke and using meters to check for elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Companies at 10 High st for 2 manhole fires that shattered the window of the building. 175 Federal and 10 High st. have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/eWWPXE76bO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 2, 2022

Traffic in the area is expected to be affected and motorists and pedestrians are being urged to avoid the area. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Interstate 93 southbound exit 16B ramp and the ramp to South Station are closed due to the manhole fires.

The I-93 SB exit 16B ramp and the ramp to south station are currently closed due to manhole fires in #Boston on summer street. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 2, 2022

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone know what’s happening just off Summer Street in Boston? I heard manhole cover exploded but after searching for “Boston” tweets I get nothing pic.twitter.com/WLCA6U8tUn — Lazshuwa 🌐 (@lazshuwa) June 2, 2022

Just heard two blasts in downtown #Boston. Looked out window after first and saw manhole cover in air at yellow dot when second blast occurred. pic.twitter.com/EBvl2SkPrQ — Michael Walsh (@underwater_mike) June 2, 2022

NEW VIDEO: More manhole fires in Boston. Wild seeing the flames and smoke.



(Courtesy: Michael Nieset)@NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/5o0I5CayeJ — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 2, 2022

Just two weeks ago, firefighters responded to a series of manhole fires on Boylston Street. Flames could be seen shooting out of the street, according to photos and video shot by bystanders.

No injuries were reported, but one manhole reportedly flew up in the air and then cracked in half when it landed.