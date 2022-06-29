mbta

Multiple Orange Line Trains Vandalized, Delays Possible

The MBTA apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to get the trains back into service "as quickly as possible"

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Delays are anticipated during the Wednesday afternoon commute after multiple Orange Line trains were vandalized overnight, the MBTA said.

A T spokesperson said the vandalism consisted of "malicious damage to windows."

"We will be operating with longer headways this afternoon due to a limited number of trains," the MBTA said on Twitter. "Multiple trains were vandalized last night and repairs are in process."

On its website, the MBTA says subway schedules are determined by headways -- the time and space between each train. Anytime a train is pulled out of service, dispatchers need to adjust the space and time between the other trains in service.

The T apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to get the trains back into service "as quickly as possible."

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

mbtaBostonorange line
