Multiple People Injured After Stabbing and Crash in Billerica, Police Say

Police say there could have been an altercation inside the vehicle prior to the crash.

Authorities are investigating a single vehicle crash in Billerica, Massachusetts and an apparent stabbing that cause the accident.

Police said they responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole in the area of 41 Boston Road. There were four occupants in the vehicle.

The driver was suffering from multiple stab wounds, authorities say. The other occupants of the vehicle had non life threatening injuries consistent with a car accident.

Due to the investigation, Boston Road, Alpine Street and Lowell Street are closed.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

