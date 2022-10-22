Multiple People Injured After Stabbing and Crash in Billerica, Police Say

Authorities are investigating a single vehicle crash in Billerica, Massachusetts and an apparent stabbing that cause the accident.

Police said they responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole in the area of 41 Boston Road. There were four occupants in the vehicle.

The driver was suffering from multiple stab wounds, authorities say. The other occupants of the vehicle had non life threatening injuries consistent with a car accident.

Police say there could have been an altercation inside the vehicle prior to the crash.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Due to the investigation, Boston Road, Alpine Street and Lowell Street are closed.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.