1 Dead, Multiple Others Injured in Norwalk, Conn. Crash

One person has died and multiple other people are injured after a crash in Norwalk on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Westport Avenue and Dry Hill Road around 11:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 60-year-old man pinned under the dashboard of his Geo Prizm 4.

He was extricated using multiple hydraulic tools and was immediately transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

Police said the man later passed away from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The other vehicle involved, a Honda Accord, had three or four occupants in their early 20s, fire officials said. The driver and occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital with various injuries, they added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Wasilewski by phone at (203) 854-3035 or by email at cwasilewski@norwalkct.org.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Norwalk Police's Tip Line at (203) 854-3111 or through the Norwalk Police website.