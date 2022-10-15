Multiple People Injured in Worcester Shooting, According to Police

Authorities are investigating an incident where multiple people were injured after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street after reports of a shooting where they found one man with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police say that a shortly after, they became aware of additional victims around the warehouse area and nearby hospitals where victims were treated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-865