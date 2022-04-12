Multiple People Shot in NYC Subway Station, No Known Threat to Boston: WATCH LIVE

Multiple people were shot in a Brooklyn, New York, subway station and several undetonated devices were also found at the location, according to officials.

At least five people were said to have been shot by a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds who was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, according to three senior law enforcement officials. He fled the scene and has not been caught.

Several law enforcement sources told NBC New York the shooter may have thrown a device before opening fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't clear.

Security expert Todd McGhee joined NBC10 Boston to discuss Tuesday's New York City subway shooting.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the situation in New York, and Transit Police are engaged with federal, state and local law enforcement officials to share and obtain any available intelligence.

"At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target," the MBTA said.

"The Transit Police employ a multi layered approach to safeguarding the MBTA system. To reassure our riders, the Transit Police Department has increased the number of uniformed officers on the system and deployed additional Explosive Detection K9 teams to perform protective sweeps. There are also actions police will employ that will not be visible to the riding public."

"The safety and security of customers and employees is the MBTA's top priority. If riders using the T see anything out of the ordinary, they are urged to contact Transit Police or MBTA personnel immediately."

Massachusetts State Police said they are monitoring intelligence related to the shooting in coordination with federal and local law enforcement partners. There is no known threat or nexus to Massachusetts, state police said on Twitter.

Boston police said they are monitoring the situation in New York City and are in contact with police there. They said they will also be increasing their presence around subway stations in Boston, though they said there is no threat to the city at this time.

The FBI Boston Division said it is also monitoring the events in New York City and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies.

"At this point in time, FBI Boston has no specific, credible information that would suggest a pending threat to our area of responsibility," the agency said.

Both Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are scheduled to hold unrelated press conferences at 12 p.m. where they are expected to be asked about the incident in New York.

