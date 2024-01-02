At least one dead after fire at two-family home in Somers, Conn.

At least one person has died after a large fire at a two-family home in Somers on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Quality Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Responding crews said the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Authorities initially said four people were trapped inside of the home. Fire crews made several rescues.

Firefighters had a hard time getting inside and the house is a total loss.

At least one person has died, according to Somers Fire Department Chief John Roache. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

Serious injuries were originally reported on Tuesday night. It's unknown how many people are hurt, but fire officials said some of the victims are young.

“The whole front of the house was very involved. The first floor right up to the second floor. Limited access. Very hard to get in there. Crews did an extraordinary job trying to get in there and do some rescues. They did several grabs and got victims out,” Roache said.

It's believed that seven people lived on one side of the house and four lived on the other side. Authorities didn't say if everyone was home when the blaze broke out.

Crews said several people were trapped on the second floor of the home. One person jumped out of the second-floor window during the fire.

NBC Connecticut

LifeStar confirms that they were called in to transport patients from the fire. It's unclear exactly how many people were transported.

Connecticut State Police is also at the scene. The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.