Multiple Roads Closed Due to Serious Crash in East Kingston, NH

Multiple roads in East Kingston, New Hampshire, were closed Tuesday afternoon due to a serious crash.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said shortly after 2 p.m. that all lanes were closed from Route 107A to Chase Road due to a crash.

In an update shortly before 3 p.m., NHDOT said that Route 108 at Route 107A was closed, and that Route 107A from Route 108 to Chase Road was also closed.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Aerial footage showed a car that appeared to have struck a tree, with the vehicle lying in two separate pieces on the ground.

Numerous state police and fire vehicles could be seen parked in the middle of the street.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.