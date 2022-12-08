NH School Shooting Threats Believed to Be Hoaxes

New Hampshire authorities are investigating multiple threats of active shooters at schools across the state.

Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement are responding to those calls. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said at this stage they believe the calls are hoaxes.

“At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax," said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. "However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined. All state agencies are coordinating in this response, and we remain on top of this situation. We would like to thank all local partners for their diligence in responding across the state.”

Authorities are encouraging people to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.

The Department of Education also released a statement on the threats:

"We are kindly asking school leaders to be alert and cognizant, but to also understand that local law enforcement agencies are aware of the situation and monitoring it closely. We know that safety is the top priority at all New Hampshire schools. With that in mind, we are asking you and your administrators to do what is in the best interest of your schools, but also understand that everything is being done by the New Hampshire Information Analysis Center to keep us updated."

New Hampshire officials said similar calls are being reported in other parts of the country.

Lebanon police also issued a statement saying they received a call at 10:25 a.m. reporting an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School, which was confirmed to be a hoax after police responded to the school and found no unusual activity or threat. They said the incident remains under investigation and they will have an increased police presence at all Lebanon schools throughout the day.

No other details were immediately available.